Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market is expected to reach $22.83 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Polycomp, AirBoss of America Corp, Elastomer Engineering Limited, Zeon Chemicals L.P., KACO GmbH + Co. KG, Rahco Rubber Inc, Precision Associates Inc, Superior Group Limited, ARLANXEO, Mantaline, Ge Mao Rubber Industrial Co Ltd, Seals Eastern Inc, and MCM S.p.A.

Some of the key factors driving the market growth are growing demand for seals and gaskets, rapid industrialization, and increasing offshore drilling activities. However, poor electrical and flame resistance of HNBR is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/hydrogenated-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-hnbr-market/request-sample

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber is derived from nitrile rubber and is hydrogenated in a solution by using precious metal catalysts. When compared to nitrile rubber (NBR), it has better resistance to wear and tear. As HNBR is a chemically modified form of NBR, it has better chemical compatibility with fluids and gases. Also, it exhibits excellent resistance to mineral oil-based hydraulic fluids, diesel fuel, dilutes acids and bases, and animal and vegetable oils.

By end-user, the automotive segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as HNBR has excellent mechanical properties which are desirable for various automotive applications.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/hydrogenated-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-hnbr-market

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to large-scale production activities of rubber processing industries and the growing automobile industry in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/hydrogenated-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-hnbr-market

Types Covered:

• Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Emulsion Hydrogenation

• Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Solution Hydrogenation Method

• Ethylene-Acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method

Forms Covered:

• Latex

• Solid

Products Covered:

• Low-Temperature Grade HNBR (Acrylonitrile<25%)

• Middle High Nitrile HNBR (35% -Acrylonitrile<40%)

• High Nitrile HNBR (40% – Acrylonitrile<50%)

Applications Covered:

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Belts & Cables

• Seals & O-Rings

• Foamed Products

• Hoses

• Packers

• Rolls

• Axle Boots

• Paper Saturation

• Gloves

• Films & Coating

• Non-Woven Fabric

• Diaphragms

• Gaskets

• Stators

End Users Covered:

• Medical & Healthcare

• Metallurgy & Mining

• Automotive

• Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Machinery

• Food

• Chemical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/