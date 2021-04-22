Commercial Greenhouse – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market is expected to reach $61.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Commercial Greenhouse Market include Rough Brothers, Inc., Richel Group SA, Nexus Corporation, Lumigrow, Inc., Certhon, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Heliospectra AB, Logiqs B.V., Agra Tech, Inc, and Hort Americas, LLC.

Factors driving the growth of the market are higher yield compared to traditional farming techniques, growing population coupled with increasing demand for food and unfavourable climatic conditions for traditional agriculture. However, the high set up costs and the lack of awareness are hampering the market growth.

Commercial greenhouses are customizable greenhouses that feature different options and configurations and are designed to produce an ideal growing environment, which supplies to the requirement of the plants. Commercial greenhouses provide highly-controlled and stable environments for the cultivation of plants. Greenhouses enable reliable growth of plants despite the local climate, soil, or topographical challenges. Commercial greenhouses typically produce plants in large volume for consumers.

Based on the equipment, the heating systems segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the heating systems are one of the important requirements for the good production of plants in commercial greenhouses.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of leading players, growth in research and development activities, and the largest area under greenhouse cultivation.

Components Covered:

• High-Tech

• Medium-Tech

• Low-Tech

Types Covered:

• Gutter Connected

• Free Standing

Equipments Covered:

• Cooling Systems

• Heating Systems

Crop Types Covered:

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Flowers & Ornamentals

• Nursery Crops

Material Types Covered:

• Plastic Greenhouse

• Glass Greenhouses (Horticulture Glass)

Applications Covered:

• Farm

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

