Aerospace Nanotechnology – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aerospace Nanotechnology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Nanotechnology Market include Zyvex Technologies, TripleO Performance Solution, Metamaterial Technologies, Lufthansa Technik, Lockheed Martin, HR TOUGHGUARD, Glonatech, Flight Shield, CHOOSE NanoTech, Airbus, and General Nano.

The key factors promoting the growth of the market include increasing the development of carbon nanotube composites in the manufacturing of airframes and increasing investment in nanotechnology to adopt the use of lightweight materials. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are hampering the growth of the market.

Nanotechnology refers to structures that are smaller than 100 nanometers. This technology is proficient as it is capable of altering how materials are manufactured and the functionalities involved can be augmented or retained. The use of nanotechnology or nano-material ensures that an airborne platform retains its operational superiority, enhances the physical properties of structural and non-structural polymers used in the construction of an aircraft, and deliver efficient nano and microsensors used in the spacecraft.

Based on the application, the space & defence segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing importance of nano and microsatellites for various applications and the use of nanotechnology in the development of the radar-absorbent structure to ensure greater stealth capability of aircraft.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of engine manufacturers, increasing focus of OEMs and wireless communication networks, and an increase in the use of miniaturized satellites.

Product Types Covered:

• Nanotools

• Nanomaterials

• Nanodevices

Applications Covered:

• Commercial Aviation

• Space & Defence

End Users Covered:

• Aircraft Electronic Communication System

• Fuselage Structure

• Aircraft Parts

• Aero Engine Parts

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

