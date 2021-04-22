Nurse Call Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Nurse Call Systems Market is expected to reach $3.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in nurse call systems market include Ametek Inc., Hill-Rom dings, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Azure Healthcare Limited, Ascom Holding AG, Elektra Hellas S.A., Johnson Control, STANLEY Healthcare, Cornell Communications Inc., Vigil Health Solutions Inc., Austco Communication Systems Pty Ltd., Baxter International Inc, Schrack Seconet AG., Siemens AG, Intercall Systems, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Tyco SimplexGrinnell, West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc., and TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg., Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include diverse applications of nurse call systems, availability of technologically advanced nurse call systems, increasing preference for mobility devices, rise in incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases, and large pool of geriatric population. However, high costs involved in the implementation of nurse call systems are restraining the market growth.

Nurse call systems are electronic communication systems installed at hospital, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, etc. It enables communication between patients and medical staff, especially patients with critical illness and cannot move to call for help. The nurse call systems are also used for monitoring patients, and for observation. These systems play a critical role in emergency rooms, ICU, etc., and ensures timely delivery of care to patients.

By technology, wireless communication technology is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the higher level of integration, reduced cost for installation as compared to wired technology, and better patient mobility. For senior and assisted living facilities patient mobility is crucial, where wireless nurse call buttons or pendants are of great help. The wireless nurse call systems in hospitals are very crucial systems that enable and ensure proper care to the patients by the nurses. These systems are necessary, and the benefits make a legitimate difference. These systems are required to be very quick, accurate, and reliable.

On the basis of geography, the nurse call systems market in the APAC is projected to register the significant growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing government initiatives for healthcare digitalization, rising geriatric population, an increasing number of assisted living centers/long-term facilities, an increase in healthcare expenditure, expansion of the healthcare infrastructure, and growing medical tourism are driving the market growth in the APAC.

Technologies Covered:

• Wireless Communication

• Wired Communication

Products Covered:

• Mobile Systems

• Intercom Systems

• Button-Based Systems

• Integrated Communication Systems

• IP Based Systems

• Basic Audio/Visual Systems

• Hallway Communication System

• Corridor or Intermediate Station Lights

• Central Console

• Room stations

• Digital Nurse Call system

Applications Covered:

• Wanderer Control

• Fall Detection & Prevention

• Alarms & Communications

• Workflow Optimization

• Data Paging

• Security monitoring

End Users Covered:

• Long-term Care Facilities

• Hospitals

• Clinics & Physician’s Office

• Nursing Homes

• Home Care Settings

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Medical Assisted Living Centers

• Out Patient Departments

• Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs)

Types Covered:

• Advanced NCS

• Traditional NCS

• Middleware Interfaced NCS

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

