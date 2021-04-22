Aircraft Battery – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Battery Market is expected to reach $1,092.64 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Battery Market include Tadiran Batteries, Sion Power, Saft, Cella Energy, Concorde Battery, True Blue Power, HBL Power Systems, GS Yuasa, Gill Battery, and Aerolithium Batteries.

Increase in the number of aircraft deliveries and rising adoption of more electric aircraft technology in commercial aircraft are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the operational challenge associated with lithium-based aircraft batteries is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aircraft-battery-market/request-sample

A battery is a device containing single or multiple cells that convert chemical energy into electrical energy. An aircraft has a core battery and auxiliary power unit (APU) battery. The core battery activates the aircraft even before the aircraft engine has started. Core batteries are also used in refuelling the plane. The core battery provides backup power to the aircraft in case of emergency power failure. Aircraft batteries help to power the electrical system in an aircraft. When the APU or engine starts, they drive the aircraft generator which powers the aircraft’s electrical system and also recharges the aircraft batteries. APU also acts as redundancies in case of emergency power failure. These batteries are made of eight cells that produce ~32-V DC. Lithium-ion batteries contain redundancies that help the aircraft to fly even in case of battery fault.

Based on the end-user, the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the aviation industry. The aircraft are manufactured and delivered to airlines with aircraft battery technology already installed in the aircraft. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are accountable for the installation of battery components. This has become a suitable substitute for airline companies, as post the delivery of aircraft alteration becomes cumbersome for aircraft manufacturers.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aircraft-battery-market

By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the quick growth in the aircraft manufacturing, technological advancements in aircraft architecture, and expansion in the electric aircraft industry. Thus, the market for aircraft batteries is expected to witness significant growth in the region following the augmented demand from various applications.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aircraft-battery-market

Types Covered:

• Navigation

• Lighting

• Hydraulic Operation

• Engine Operation

Offerings Covered:

• Product

• Services

Aircraft Technologies Covered:

• Traditional Aircraft

• Hybrid Aircraft

• More Electric Aircraft

• Electric Aircraft

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Civil Aviation

• Military Aviation

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles [UAV]

Power Densities Covered:

• Less Than 300 Wh/Kg

• More Than 300 Wh/Kg

Applications Covered:

• Propulsion

• Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

• Emergency

• Canopy Operation

• Control Backup

End Users Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/