Plate And Frame Heat Exchangers – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market is expected to reach $6.52 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in plate and frame heat exchangers market include SGL Group, Fischer Maschinen und Apparatebau GmbH, Anguil Environmental, GEA Group, Heat Exchanger USA, API Heat Transfer, Industrial Heat Transfer, Inc, Markair, Inc., Mason Manufacturing LLC, Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd., SWEP International AB, Wessels Company, Danfoss Group, SPX Flow, Alfa Laval, Exergy, LLC, Hisaka Works Ltd., Kelvion Holding GmbH, Guntner GmbH and Co. KG, and JFD Tube and Coil Products, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising need for heat exchangers in industrial, commercial, and engineering applications, growing demand for nuclear power, stringent environmental regulations, and increasing demand for efficient and compact heat recovery systems. However, huge funding and costing expenses act as the restraint for the market growth.

Plate and frame heat exchangers consist of a series of slender corrugated formed metal plates. Every pair of plate’s form a passage in which the fluid flows. They are then stacked collectively to form a sandwich type construction in which the other fluid flows in the spaces created between successive pairs of plates. This type of heat exchangers offers a compact and lightweight heat transfer surface. The plate heat exchanger offers advantages such as: it can operate with comparatively small temperature differences; the units in a plate and frame heat exchanger occupy a lesser amount of floor space and floor loading by having a large surface area that is created from a small volume. Their simple construction allows additional advantages like easy cleaning.

By product, gasketed plate and frame heat exchanger segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to widespread use of the product in power plants pertaining to lower maintenance and compact size. Moreover, rising gasketed heat exchanger demand particularly in automotive, petrochemical and power generation is anticipated to surge the product demand in the forthcoming years.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Growing concerns regarding energy prices are expected to encourage companies to adopt cost-effective measures in their industrial activities. This necessitates the adoption of efficient equipment for various energy-intensive production processes. China is a leading plate & frame heat exchangers market in Asia Pacific. It is followed by India. Dominance of China is attributable to rapid growth of chemical, food & beverages, and oil & gas industries in the country.

Products Covered:

• Welded

• Brazed

• Gasketed

• Semi-Welded

Applications Covered:

• Power Generation

• Pulp & Paper

• Chemical

• Food & Beverage

• HVAC & Refrigeration

• Petrochemical

• Oil & Gas

Material Types Covered:

• Non-Steel

• Steel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

