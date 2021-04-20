Magnesium Alloys – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Magnesium Alloys Market is expected to reach $4.31 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Magnesium Alloys Market include Shanxi Credit Magnesium Co. Ltd., Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., Magontec, Magnesium LLC, Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd., Meridian Lightweight Technologies, Advanced Magnesium Alloys Corporation (AMACOR), Shanghai Regal Magnesium Limited Company, Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium Co. Ltd., Magnesium Elektron, Posco, China Magnesium Corporation Limited, Dead Sea Magnesium, Spartan Light Metal Products and Shanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industry.

Advantages of magnesium alloys over other alloys and increasing use of magnesium alloys in the automotive industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, issues related to weldability and corrosion resistance is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/magnesium-alloys-market/request-sample

Magnesium alloys are mixtures of magnesium with other metals; it is lightest between alloys and thus is a brilliant choice for engineering applications when weight is a crucial design element. These alloys are used in a mixture of engineering applications. These alloys have been used as a replacement for some engineering plastics owing to their higher rigidity, high recycling capabilities and lower cost of production.

Based on the end user, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the rising demand for magnesium alloys for powertrain use and body structure. Owing to its increasing usage in computers, and buyer electronics, the diffusion of magnesium alloys is growing fast in the electronics manufacturing.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/magnesium-alloys-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing command for magnesium alloys from the powertrain, phones, and customer electronics application. This region is also exposed a quick raise in the number of smartphone users in the current past that is likely to go on in excess of the estimate phase.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/magnesium-alloys-market

Alloy Types Covered:

• Wrought Alloys

• Cast Alloys

Products Covered:

• Ingot

• Bar

• Sheet

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Electronics

• Automotive & Transportation

• Power Tools

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/