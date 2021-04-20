Flow Meters – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Flow Meters Market is expected to reach $14.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Flow Meters Market include Siemens AG, ABB Limited, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric Se, General Electric, Endress + Hauser, Azbil Corporation, Krohne Messtechnik GmbH, Badger Meter Inc, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Some of the key factors driving the market growth are increasing demand for smart flow meters and increasing applications of flow meters in a variety of end-user industries. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A device or an instrument used to measure the flow rate of liquids and gases is known as a flow meter. It is also known as a flow indicator, flow gauge, and liquid meter depending on the industry which uses it. A variety of flow meters are available for different applications.

By type, the ultrasonic flow meters segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it can be integrated with IoT for advanced applications.

Based on geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to a large number of manufacturers present in the region.

Products Covered:

• Smart Flow Meter

• Analog Flow Meter

Types Covered:

• Electromagnetic Flowmeters

• Orifice Meter

• Magnetic Flow Meters

• Metal Tube Rotameter

• Turbine

• Positive Displacement

• Venturi Meter

• Differential Pressure

• Coriolis Mass Flow Meter

• Ultrasonic Flow Meters

• Optical Flow Meter

• Mechanical Flow Meter

• Vortex

• Other Types

Transmission Methods Covered:

• Wireless

• Wired

Measured Media Covered:

• Liquid/Slurry Steam

• Gases

Applications Covered:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

End Users Covered:

• Construction

• Hydraulic Systems

• Food & Beverage

• Refining & Petrochemicals

• Power Generation

• Marine

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Waste Water

• Metals & Mining

• Pulp & Paper

• Pharmaceutical & Biotech

• Chemicals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

