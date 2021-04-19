Natural Food Colors – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Natural Food Colors Market is expected to reach $3.62 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Natural Food Colors Market include Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (LycoRed), AFIS (Australian Food Ingredient Suppliers), Archer Daniels Midland, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DDW The Color House Corporation, Döhler GmbH, Givaudan SA, GNT International B.V (EXBERRY) , International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Kalsec Inc, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick & Company , Naturex S.A, ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd. (JJT Group), Royal DSM N.V, San-Ei Gen F.F.I Inc and Symrise AG.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing awareness concerning injurious effects of synthetic colors usage and growing demand for natural and clean label products. However, high price as well as minor constancy is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Natural food colors are additives that are used in the food and beverages industry to improve the color of cooked or processed food products. They are most usually attained from annatto, turmeric, beet juice, red cabbage, spinach and caramel. Natural food colors are free of genetically modified organisms (GMO) and allergens and comprises of natural extracts, pigments and dyes. They are non-toxic and environment-friendly and form an essential additive in the manufacturing of liquids, gels, gel pastes and edible powders.

By applications, beverages segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to mounting need for natural food colors to get better the energy-nutrient ratio in the beverages. Furthermore, mounting consumer awareness concerning the injurious effects of artificial additives is further supporting the demand for natural colorants in beverages.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to escalating support offered by the governments in the region. Demand for natural food colors is estimated to burgeon in India and China due to the launch of latest products and the flourishing economies in the country.

Products Covered:

• Caramel

• Turmeric

• Beet

• Anthocyanin

• Carmine

• Copper Chlorophyllin

• Curcumin

• Paprika extract

• Spirulina extract

• Carotenoid

Sources Covered:

• Animal

• Micro-organism

• Mineral

• Plant

Forms Covered:

• Manufacturer Analysis

• Emulsion

• Gel

• Liquid

• Powder

Solubility’s Covered:

• Dye

• Water

• Oil

Applications Covered:

• Processed Food Products

• Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

