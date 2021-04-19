Automated Optical Inspection (Aoi) – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automated Optical Inspection (Aoi) System Market is expected to reach $2389.02 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automated Optical Inspection (Aoi) System Market include Mycronic, Mirtec Co., Ltd., MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd, Manncorp, Machine Vision Products Inc., Koh Young Technology Inc, GOPEL electronic GmbH, Habrotec, EBSO GmbH, Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (DJK), CyberOptics Corporation, Chroma Ate Inc, Camtek Ltd., Asys and AOI Systems Ltd.

Growing need for high-class electronic machinery and command for superior efficiency by electronics developed services companies are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as necessity of highly skilled workers and high equipment charge of AOI systems are hampering the market growth.

Automated optical inspection is the automatic method for visual assessment on a printed circuit board in which an independent camera scans a piece of equipment which is to be tested for together the quality defects and the shattering breakdown. It is most frequently used for built-up processes as it is a test procedure which does not need any contact. It is implemented through different stages of the developed process which includes bare board inspections, pre reflows and post reflows among the other stages.

Based on the end user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the use of high-class electronics has prepared automotive manufacturers use extremely well-organized AOI systems to test electronics machinery through the manufacture process. Furthermore, the execution of wireless communication technologies such as M2M and connected vehicles has resulted in an increase of electronics machinery in automobiles.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the presence of a tech-savvy population with high disposable income and a huge command for consumer electronics is leading to advancements in PCBs, which further fuel this market in North America.

Types Covered:

• 3D AOI Systems

• 2D AOI Systems

Products Covered:

• Rework

• Data Storage

• Imaging

• Lighting

Technologies Covered:

• Offline AOI

• Inline AOI

• Automated X-Ray Inspection

• Functional Testing

• In-Circuit Test

• Joint Test Action Group (JTAG)

• Surface-Mount Technology

Components Covered:

• Camera Systems

• Software

• Computer Systems

Applications Covered:

• Automation

• Printing

• Wave Soldering

• Selective Soldering

• Reflow Soldering

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Energy & Power

• Industrial Electronics

• Medical Devices

• Telecommunication

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

