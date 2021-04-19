Glue Laminated Beams – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Glue Laminated Beams Market is expected to reach $11.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Glue Laminated Beams Market include Binderholz GmbH, Mosser, Boise Cascade, Calvert Co Inc, Canfor, Bullinger, HESS TIMBER GmbH, Eugen Decker, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Hasslacher Holding GmbH, Pfeifer Group, Structurlam, Stora Enso, Timber Technologies LLC, and Setra.

Shifting consumer preference for wood-based construction and high thermal performance are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the tendency of wood to absorb moisture from the atmosphere is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/glue-laminated-beams-market/request-sample

Glue-laminated beam or glulam is a type of engineered wood that acts as a substitute for hardwood and concrete. Glulam is made by several individual pieces of timber together with structural adhesives. It is available in a wide range of styles ranging from traditional to special designs with different features and advancements in the quality that has increased demand for glue-laminated timber for beams and columns in residential and commercial applications.

Based on the application, the residential segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing use in the residential construction applications such as flooring & roofing systems and straight or arched beams. The favourable aesthetic qualities of glulam make it even more suitable for the residential segment, as there is a high demand for designing stylish houses. Glulam is fire-resistant owing to which it is a safe and perfect fit for residential constructions. Residential construction is hence, likely to be the fastest-growing application segment.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/glue-laminated-beams-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing preference of manufacturers to shift manufacturing facilities to China and Australia. The increasing consumer demand for trendy and luxury apartments is likely to have a positive impact on the industry.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/glue-laminated-beams-market

Products Covered:

• Rectangular

• Arch

Applications Covered:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/