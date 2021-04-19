Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market is expected to reach $3,195.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market include Xella Group, Wienerberger AG, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Oldcastle, Monaprecast, Lignacite Ltd, Midland Concrete Products, Inc., CRH plc., MaCon LLC, LCC Siporex Company, General Shale, Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Brickworks Limited, Acme Brick Company, Midwest Block and Brick, Boral Limited, and Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The rapid urbanization leading to the demand for new housing units in developing countries and awareness among the people about the various schemes as well as financial support by the government as an initiative to provide human basic needs are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, advanced concrete materials and growing demand for eco-friendly building materials are hindering the growth of the market.

Concrete block is a precast concrete product utilized in construction. It is primarily utilized as a building material in the construction of walls. Concrete blocks are stacked one at a time and are held together with fresh concrete mortar to form the desired length and height of the wall. A brick is a rectangular block that is utilized as a building material in the construction industry, commonly made of dried clay. Bricks are characterized according to the material utilized during manufacturing.

Based on the product, the autoclaved aerated concrete block segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to eco-friendly bricks that offer incredible construction quality at a moderately lower cost, lightweight, flexibility, and durability.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growth of the construction industry, easing population and rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced brick and block types.

Products Covered:

• Concrete Blocks

• Brick

• Autoclave Aerated Concrete Block

Applications Covered:

• Structural

• Siding

• Hardscaping

• Fireplace

End Users Covered:

• Residential Building

• Public Facilities Construction

• Non Residential Building

• Commercial Construction

• Non-Building

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

