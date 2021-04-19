Aerospace Adhesives – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aerospace Adhesives Market is expected to reach $1,576.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Aerospace Adhesives Market include Hybond, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Hexcel Corporation, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Permabond LLC, LORD Corporation, Airbus, Boeing, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Cytec Solvay Group, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Dymax Corporation, L&L Products, Hylomar Group, Parson Adhesives Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Master Bond Inc., Airbus Helicopter, Bell Helicopter, Triumph Aerostructures, GKN Aerospace, Cessna Aircraft, Gulfstream Aerospace, Spirit AeroSystems, and Dassault Aviation.

Some of the key factors driving the market growth are increased defense spending, growing number of air passengers, and increasing penetration of composites in aircraft manufacturing. However, the high vacuum environment is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Adhesives are substances applied to one or more surfaces of two different components to bind them together and prevent their separation. Aerospace adhesives are used by the exterior, interior, and engine compartment of aircraft, incorporating from overhead lockers to the handy seat trays and even the in-floor lighting.

By resin type, the epoxy segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to its uses in various applications.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing manufacturing of commercial and passenger aircraft along with the strong exports of aircraft parts.

Resin Type Covered:

• Silicone

• Polyurethane

• Epoxy

• Acrylic

Function Type Covered:

• Non-Structural

• Structural

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Single Aisle

• Small Wide Body

• Large Wide Body

• Regional Jets

• Medium Wide Body

Technologies Covered:

• Water-Soluble Adhesive

• Reactive Hot-Melt Adhesive

• Solvent Based Adhesive

• Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives/ Non-Reactive Adhesive

Applications Covered:

• Commercial Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Defense Aircraft

• Helicopters

• Military

End User Covered:

• Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO)

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

