Oilseed Processing – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Oilseed Processing Market is expected to reach $570.36 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Oilseed Processing Market include Cargill, Wilmar International Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Richardson International Limited, Bunge Limited, CHS Inc, Efko Group, Itochu Corporation, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., and AG Processing Inc.

Some of the key factors driving the market growth are increasing demand for oilseed processed products, rising demand for biofuels, and the growing dairy industry. However, price instability is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Seeds from which oil can be extracted are known as oilseeds. These seeds are compressed to obtain oil for human consumption, biodiesel/fuel production and the residue is processed into a meal which is used as high protein livestock and poultry feed.

By oilseed type, the soybean segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its increased use in the production of animal feed.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing livestock population in the region.

Processes Covered:

• Mechanical

• Chemical

Oilseed Types Covered:

• Cottonseed

• Copra

• Sunflower

• Groundnuts

• Rapeseed (Canola)

• Palm Kernels

• Soybean

• Other Oilseed Types

Applications Covered:

• Industrial

• Bio-Fuels

• Food

• Feed

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

