Bioactive Ingredients – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Bioactive Ingredients Market is expected to reach $64.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bioactive Ingredients Market include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc., Nestle SA, Roquette Freres SA, and AJINOMOTO CO. INC, Ingredion Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Arla Foods Amba and Mazza Innovation Ltd.

Increasing customer preference for natural and organic ingredients over synthetic ingredients is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, lacks of regulatory framework to validate heath claims are anticipated is hamper the market growth.

Bioactive ingredients refer to additional bio-molecules that are there in foods to adapt one or more metabolic succession for superior health. These ingredients are usually found in multiple forms such as thiolyated, glycosylated, or hydroxylated. These are useful for various metabolic activities and for advantageous effects in various diseases together with cardiovascular disease, macular degeneration and diabetes. These are also helpful in anemia, rickets and malnutrition, which generally happen due to lack of balance diet and insufficient intake of nutritional foods.

Based on the application, the food and beverage segment is likely to have a huge demand due to these products are supposed to present optimal nutrition and decrease the risk of disease occurrence. Various government initiatives are being taken, in order to raise the consumption of fortified food and beverages, particularly in developing countries, like India and China.

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to improved demand among population for dietary supplements and functional foods as the major population is beauty conscious. Apart from growing population of beauty conscious people, the phenomenon of mounting disposable incomes in the region is also influencing the market growth.

Sources Covered:

• Animal

• Microbal

• Plant

Products Covered:

• Carotenoids & Antioxidants

• Fiber

• Minerals

• Omega3 Fatty Acids

• Plant Extracts

• Probiotics and Prebiotics

• Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptides

• Vitamins

Applications Covered:

• Clinical Nutrition

• Dietary Supplements

• Food & Beverages

• Personal Care and Beauty Care

• Animal Nutrition

• Pharmaceutical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

