Arbitrary Waveform Generator – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market is expected to reach $773.14 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in arbitrary waveform generator market include Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Aplab Ltd., BandK Precision Corporation, Rigol Technologies Inc., Stanford Research Systems, Inc., HAMEG Instruments GmBH, Keithley Instruments, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Pico Technology, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Syntek, Tektronix, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., Astronics Test Systems, Dynamic Signals LLC., Fluke Corporation, Aeroflex Inc., and Agilent Technologies.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand for advanced test and measurement equipment across numerous sectors, rising penetration of internet, increasing demand for communication technologies across the globe, and increasing application of technology in manufacturing and military sectors. However, high initial capital investments are likely to hamper the market.

An arbitrary waveform generator is equipment used to generate electrical waveforms. The increasing penetration of the internet and growing demand from communication technology is booming the growth of the arbitrary waveform generator market. The various enterprises across the globe are switching from traditional generators to advanced performance arbitrary waveform generators, which positively acting on the growth of arbitrary waveform generator market. The use of an arbitrary waveform generator helps to reduce the overall operating cost, and it overcomes several limitations associated with a conventional generator, which further augmenting in the growth of the arbitrary waveform generator market.

By technology, the direct digital synthesis (DDS) AWG segment is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The technology has been a preferred choice for waveform generation over the past few years. The benefits offered by this technology include enhanced ability to perform real-time frequency sweeps, convenient usage, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, most manufacturers prefer the DDS technology for waveform generation owing to its constant clock rate. The constant clock rate allows them to use high-performance and cost-effective filters for the removal of digital artefacts from the output signals.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growing region during the forecast period. The region is increasingly witnessing a rise in demand for testing and measurement equipment, especially in the consumer electronics and aerospace & defense sectors. Additionally, the availability of low-cost skilled labour, along with low manufacturing cost, is expected to contribute significantly to revenue generation in the region.

Technologies Covered:

• Combined AWG

• Direct Digital Synthesis AWG

• Variable-clock AWG

• Hybrid

Products Covered:

• Dual-channel

• Single-channel

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Telecommunications

• Education

• Industrial

• Military

• Research & Development (R&D)

• Commercial

• Automobile

• Medical

• Aerospace & Defense

• Transportation

• Electrical Device Repair

Types Covered:

• Pulse

• Arbitrary Waveform

• Pattern

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

