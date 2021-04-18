In Greece, cheating through the internet results in ‘corona degrees.’

After being closed for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Greek universities are now grappling with an increase in online exam cheating, which has resulted in the emergence of a new reality: the “corona degree.”

Both professors and students agree openly that enforcing examination protections is nearly impossible in a remote-learning environment with hundreds of participants online at the same time.

“In jest, we refer to the degrees that will be conferred this season as ‘corona degrees,'” explains John Mylopoulos, a professor of environmental engineering and former rector of Thessaloniki’s Aristotelio University.

“Remote learning is intended to be a complement to traditional education. When it fully eclipses teaching, complications ensue “AFP said.

Sofia, a 20-year-old Aristotelio psychology student, explains that “last summer, I took two exams on behalf of two of my friends without anyone noticing.”

“I signed in using their machines and user names and passwords. There was no provision for the exam to be conducted with an open camera. Without opening a book, my two friends got a near-perfect score “AFP was informed by her.

Numerous professors have expressed surprise at the success of long-term students who have not set foot on a university campus in years.

– ‘Easy to deceive’

“Results are improving, and students we haven’t seen in years are turning up for exams,” says Kostas Kosmatos, an assistant professor of criminology at Democritus University in Thrace.

According to Kosmatos, only an open-camera inspection will help restore the procedure’s transparency.

“However, it is impractical when up to 500 students are taking part in an exam,” he explains.

“As a result, we divide the participants into teams and assign different subjects to each team. Additionally, we make an effort to minimize the amount of time available for responses. Nonetheless, we are incapable of resolving the issue effectively “he continues.

Alexandros Hatzigeorgiou, an information technology professor at Macedonia University in Thessaloniki, cautions that even individualized exam passwords are insufficient security.

“There is no way for us to check that the person signing in is the actual student,” he explains.

“And the camera could show someone else administering the exam in their place.”

Certain students have already devised countermeasures to virtually any impediment to cheating.

– ‘Wikipedia replies that have been paraphrased’ –

“On Messenger, Discord, and other sites, groups have emerged,” Costas, a 22-year-old Aristotelio University student, explains.

“By using split screens, correct answers are distributed in real time during an exam without (overseers) being conscious, regardless of whether the camera is turned on or off,” he explains.

According to Angela Kastrinaki, dean of the University of Crete’s literature department, students can easily Google exam answers even when supervisors are on camera.

“We get paraphrased Wikipedia responses,” she observes. Several of her students also enlisted the assistance of a renowned expert in linguistic history to assist them in deciphering an exam query that was not accessible online.

“However, even he got a verse wrong, and as a result, I received 50 papers with the same error. It was amusing “According to Kastrinaki. In total, she discovered that 100 students had engaged in some kind of cheating that day.

Natassa, a 20-year-old University of Ioannina undergraduate, remembers how one of her friends paid an instructor 100 euros ($120) to sit her mathematics exam for her.

“In the end, she did not receive an especially high score,” she chuckles.

Panagiotis, a final-year law student at Aristotelio University, explains that “at times, the scheme is so tainted that even the most eminent students are tempted to cheat.”

https://primefeed.in/