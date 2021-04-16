Shock Sensor – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Shock Sensor Market is expected to reach $2,788.22 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Shock Sensor Market include TE Connectivity, Spotsee, Meggitt SA, PCB Piezotronics Inc, Mobitron AB, Dytran Instruments Inc, IMI Sensors, i1 Biometrics, Honeywell International, Climax Technology Co, Ltd, SignalQuest, LLC, and Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd.

Some of the factors boosting the growth of the market are the rising adoption of shock sensors for various applications in end-use industries and rapid growth of the retail sector. However, a low-quality product offered by local manufacturers is restraining the growth of the market.

Shock sensors are electronic components utilized for manufacturing sensors that are utilized for triggering an alert about thefts, burglary, or any mishap in end-use industries. Shock sensors are utilized to detect shock related to tampering. Shock sensors are compact in size and affordable and they are also utilized to protect goods during transportations.

Based on the material, the quartz segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it is most abundantly available, natural material used for manufacturing sensors and highly preferred material owing to its ruggedness and inertness to chemical reactions.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to strong presence of well-developed end-use industries and infrastructure, and effective after-sale services offered by manufacturer’s countries in the region.

Types Covered:

• Strain Gage

• Pressure Resistance Type

• Piezoresistive

• Piezoelectric

• Capacitors

Materials Covered:

• Tourmaline

• Salts

• Quartz

• Gallium Phosphate

End Users Covered:

• Medical Care

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

