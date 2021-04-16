Inkjet Coders – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Inkjet Coders Market is expected to reach $2.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Inkjet Coders Market include KGK Jet India Private Limited, Xaar Plc., Videojet Technologies Inc., ITW Diagraph, Shanghai Rottweil Handyware Printing Technology Co., Ltd., Markem-Imaje, Linx Printing Technologies, Kiwi Coders Corporation, ID Technology, LLC, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., FoxJet, An ITW Company, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, ANSER CODING INC., Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc., and Koenig & Bauer AG.

Increasing demand for fast-moving consumer goods and an ever-expanding retail sector and declining cost of these printers are propelling the growth of the market. However, the high running cost and low quality of marks are hindering the growth of the market.

Inkjet coders are reliable and cost-effective method. The non-contact printing coders intended to mark and code a whole range of products. The inkjet innovation includes thrusting ink to the print head with stimulation of some kind of artificial pressure. This innovation is appropriate to stamp both flat as well as curved surfaces. Moreover, inkjet coders are capable of printing on virtually all types of materials. This makes inkjet coders reasonable for a wide range of industrial applications.

Based on the end-user, the food and beverage segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to rising number of food products being manufactured every day and the marking and coding in the food manufacturing allow customers to read information and understand what they are consuming.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to presence of large manufacturing sectors across different industry verticals, growing demand for convenience in the food sector, and rising awareness of packaged food among consumers.

Components Covered:

• Parts and Accessories

• Inkjet Ink

Ink Types Covered:

• Invisible Ink

• Visible Ink

Products Covered:

• Valve Method Inkjet Printers

• Thermal Transfer Over printer (TTO)

• Piezo Method Inkjet Printers

• Laser Inkjet Coders

• Large Character Inkjet Coder (LCM)

• High-Resolution Inkjet Coders

Technologies Covered:

• Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) Coder

• Drop-on-Demand Inkjet Coder

• Continuous Inkjet Coder

Applications Covered:

• Non-Encrypted Printing

• Encrypted Printing

End Users Covered:

• Tobacco

• Pipes, wire & cables

• Healthcare

• Personal and Homecare Products

• Cosmetic

• Manufacturing Industry

• Packing

• Food and Beverage

• Electric and Electronic Components

• Pharmaceuticals

• Commercial Printing & Addressing

• Automotive and Aerospace

• Automobile Industry

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

