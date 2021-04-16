Environment Health & Safety – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Environment Health & Safety Market is expected to reach $102.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Environment Health & Safety Market include Airsweb, Cority, Dakota Software, DNV GL, Enablon, Enviance, ETQ, Gensuite, Intelex, IsoMetrix, ProcessMAP, ProntoForms, Quentic, SafetyCulture, SAI Global, SAP, Sphera, UL, VelocityEHS and Verisk 3E.

Increasing number of regulations and guidelines by governments and rising workplace incidents are the major factors driving the market growth. However, complexity of standards and regulations is restraining the market growth.

Environment, health & safety is a discipline that studies and implements practical aspects of environmental protection and safety in the workplace. In other words, it is what organizations must do or rules they must follow to ensure that their activities do not cause harm to anyone.

Based on end user, the healthcare segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its ability to manage labs, and pharmacies along with ensuring workers safety. The services include medical waste management, hospital risk assessment.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to strict rules and regulations that are enforced by governing authorities concerning health, safety, consumer protection, and the protection of the environment. Such regulations allow the adoption of measures for the improvement of the free movement of goods.

Deployment Modes Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Professionals Types Covered:

• Business/Financial Advisers

• HR Professionals

• Hygienists/Inspectors

• Managers

• Specialty Occupation Representatives

Products Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

Applications Covered:

• Industrial Waste Management

• Medical & Pharmaceutical Waste Management

• Wastewater Management

End Users Covered:

• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Construction

• Energy & Mining

• Food Beverage

• Government Defense

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Telecom & IT

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

