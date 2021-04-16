Starter Fertilizers – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Starter Fertilizers Market is expected to reach $11.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Starter Fertilizers Market include Agrium Inc, Agro-Culture Liquid Fertilizers, CHS Inc, Conklin Company Partners Inc, EC Grow, Grassland Agro Ltd, Helena Chemical Company, Miller Seed Company, Nachurs Alpine Solutions Corp, Stoller Usa Inc, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and Yara International ASA.

Adoption of new farming practices and widening applicability of these fertilizers are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of developing new products is restraining the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/starter-fertilizers-market/request-sample

Starter fertilizers are fertilizers used in smaller quantity and placed closer to seeds to build up the growth of seedlings during their early stages of growth. They are mostly composed of phosphorous and nitrogen but may also contain zinc. They are used in meeting the nutritional demands of the seedlings until the plant roots systems are developed.

Based on nutrient component, the phosphorous segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are used to a large extent among farmers, globally due to its characteristics to stimulate growth and nourish the roots of the plant at early stages. It is a key nutrient required by roots at the germination stage of crop growth.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/starter-fertilizers-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to large consumer base, high adoption rate of these products and high level of exports of these products in the region. Countries such as China and India in the region are also key producers of cereals and fruits and vegetable crops.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/starter-fertilizers-market

Forms Covered:

• Dry

• Liquid

Method of Applications Covered:

• Fertigation

• Foliar

• In-Furrow

Crop Types Covered:

• Oil Seeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Forage & Turf Grasses

• Cereals

Nutrient Components Covered:

• Nitrogen

• Potassium

• Phosphorus

• Micronutrients

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/