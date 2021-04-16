LiDAR Drone – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global LiDAR Drone Market is expected to reach $535.02 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the LiDAR Drone Market include 3D Laser Mapping, 3D Robotics Inc, Delair, Geodetics, Inc, Leica Geosystems AG, LiDARUSA, OnyxScan, Phoenix LiDAR Systems, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, SICK AG, Teledyne Optech, UMS Skeldar, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc, and YellowScan.

Growing demand for LiDAR drones for corridor mapping and precision agriculture applications and easing of regulations related to the use of commercial drones are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations and restrictions related to the use of drones, and the easy availability of low-cost and lightweight photogrammetry systems are hampering the growth of the market.

LiDAR is known as Light Detection and Ranging technique that is generally used in surveying and graphing geographical information. Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) can be employed for measuring distances. LiDAR uses the phenomena of reflection to work. This technology included into a drone is then used for applications such as mapping, forestry, geography, entertainment, geology, seismology, archaeology, precision farming, and construction. The unmatched results and usefulness in the field of geographical information systems that are applied in many industry verticals are benefitting the adoptions of these systems.

Based on the range, the short segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increased focus of manufacturers of LiDAR drones on the development of short-range LiDAR drones. These LiDAR drones fly at low altitudes (below 200m). As such, there is no requirement for additional permissions to fly them in most of the regions. Short-range LiDAR drones are lightweight and power-efficient. Hence, these drones require small batteries, thereby leading to a reduction in their overall costs.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increased adoption of LiDAR drones in this region. Governments of different countries of North America are undertaking various initiatives to ease the use of commercial drones. They are also formulating moderate regulations for using LiDAR drones. This, in turn, has fuelled the growth of the market in North America.

Components Covered:

• Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Lasers

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Cameras

• Navigation and Positioning Unit

• Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

• Embedded Computer

• Other Components

Ranges Covered:

• Short

• Medium

• Long

Types Covered:

• Rotary-Wing

• Fixed-Wing

Applications Covered:

• Corridor Mapping

• Archaeology

• Environment

• Entertainment

• Precision Agriculture

• Construction

• Mining

• Aerospace and Defense

• Government

• Inspection & Monitoring

• Education

Technologies Covered:

• 3D

• 2D

• 4D

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

