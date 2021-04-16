Gummy Vitamins – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Gummy Vitamins Market is expected to reach $5.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Gummy Vitamins Market include Long Island Nutritionals Pvt. Ltd., I’M Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Chubears, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (VitaFusion, L’il Critters), Natrol, LLC, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Nature’s Way, Pharmavite LLC (Nature Made), Melrob Group, Garden of Life, LLC, Stericure Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Bayer AG, SmartyPants Vitamins, Hero Nutritionals LLC and Ion Labs, Inc.

Increasing consumer interest for gummy vitamins due to the diversity of taste and shape and increasing cases of undernourishment and malnutrition in developing countries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the risk associated to side effects of over consumption of gummy vitamins in an excessive amount is hampering the market growth.

Gummy vitamins are chewable vitamins that are parallel to gummy candies and are accessible in dissimilar shapes, colours, and flavours. They are produced with the help of gelatin, corn starch, water, and added colourings. Well-liked flavours available in gummy vitamins include raspberry, orange, and cheery. Vitamin supplements are widely popular around the world. They get better health and can compensate for poor diet.

Based on the type, the multi-vitamin segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. These products are majorly consumed by adults and millennials. These nutrients are mainly preferred for weight control, better metabolic health, and improved immunity.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in health consciousness levels among customers and increasing cases of vitamin deficiencies. Moreover the demand in this region is owing to consumption of vitamin supplements by the middle-income group combined with their improved purchasing power.

Types Covered:

• Multi Vitamin

• Prebiotics

• Single Vitamin

Sources Covered:

• Plant-based

• Animal-based

Customer Orientation Covered:

• Adult

• Children

Sales Channel Covered:

• Hypermarket and Supermarket

• Online sales Channel

• Retail Pharmacies

• Specialty Stores

• Drug Stores / Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Direct Sales

• Modern Trade

Packaging Types Covered:

• Stand-Up Pouches

• Bottles & Jar

Applications Covered:

• Food Supplements

• Immunity

• Vitamin Deficiency

• Weight Management

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

