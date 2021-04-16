Edible Flakes – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Edible Flakes Market is expected to reach $32.84 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Edible Flakes Market include Baggry’s India Limited, General Mills Inc., H. & J. Brüggen KG, Kellogg Co., Kellogg’s, Marico Ltd., Nature’s Path Foods Inc., Nature’s Path Foods, Nestlé SA, Patanjali, PepsiCo Inc, Post holding company, Post Holdings Inc., Quakers Oat Company and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Growing demand for wheat and oat flakes due to their valuable properties is the major factor driving the growth of the market. However, the large availability of substitute food products such as energy drinks, eggs, yoghurt, fresh fruits, and etc. and high lactose intolerance in the Far East countries are hampering the market growth.

Edible flakes are extra ingredients utilized in different food applications to improve the demand to the goods whereas improving the quality, color, and modifying the taste of the product they are applied in. These flakes are normally flavoured and colored adding an additional dimension to the commodities appeal and flavoring.

Based on the distribution channel, the super markets & hypermarkets segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high shelf space offered by the retailers to the various reputed brands.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the presence of countries with large consumption of breakfast cereals.

Products Covered:

• Corn Flakes

• Flakey Oats

• Rice Flakes

• Wheat Flakes

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retailers

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

