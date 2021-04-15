Electronic Cartography – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electronic Cartography Market is expected to reach $27,591.50 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Electronic Cartography Market include Honeywell International Inc, Rockwell Collins Inc, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Jeppesen Sanderson Inc, Universal Avionics System Corporation, Garmin Ltd, Navionics SRL, IIC Technologies Ltd, and Transas Marine.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing global connectivity, growing awareness of continuous correction and updating of the navigational chart, and official requirements set by the International Maritime Organisation. However, lack of expertise is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electronic-cartography-market/request-sample

Electronic cartography is a navigational tool with GPS navigator integrated to navigational databases. It displays high-quality satellite images onscreen, provides interactive data chart used to enhance navigational experience and auto reporting in the marine environment. Deploying electronic navigation systems helps to standardize maritime reporting, increase safety & security, logistic effectiveness, incident investigation and enhanced analysis.

By component, the navigation charts segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it provides the geography of a particular water area, the depth of the water in that area, the route navigating information.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electronic-cartography-market

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing investment for marine infrastructure & vessel safety, economic developments and rising ocean trade activity.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electronic-cartography-market

Components Covered:

• Navigation System

• Navigation Charts

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Narrow Body Aircrafts

• Wide Body Aircrafts

• Very Large Aircrafts

Types Covered:

• Marine Electronic Navigation System

• Aviation Electronic Navigation System

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Commercial

• Navigation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/