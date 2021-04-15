Steel Long Products – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Steel Long Products Market is expected to reach $844.13 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019 to 2027.



Some of the key players in Steel Long Products Market include ArcelorMittal, Baosteel, Evraz Plc, Gerdau S.A., HBIS Group, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corp., JSW Steel, Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO, Tata Steel, United States Steel, Wuhan Iron & Steel Corp., Thyssenkrupp, and Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include Replacement of structurally deficient infrastructure, expansion of the construction industry, and increasing demand for renewable energy sources. However, complexity in regulation for steel manufacturing plants is a restraining factor for the steel long products market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/steel-long-products-market/request-sample

Steel long products include rod, bars, wire, tubes, and others. Steel long products are able to absorb extra heat energy and can offer better stability in case of extreme weather conditions. These products have substantial applications in the automotive, construction, industrial, and power generation sector.

By type, rebars segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to expanding construction activities and infrastructure development, not prone to damage in case of corrosion, and stainless steel rebars are cheaper as well. Rebars, also known as reinforced bars, are used for structural applications in building & construction sector. They are mainly used to provide resistance to construction loads and hold the concrete in tension. It also provides resistance to temperature-induced stresses and limits the cracking in structures.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/steel-long-products-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to huge investments in the construction industry and steady growth in infrastructure in both the residential and non-residential sectors will significantly drive steel long products market growth in this region. The region is characterized by the presence of a growing population and housing needs. Countries, such as India and China, are witnessing an increasing number of residential construction projects, which is likely to create significant demand for steel long products.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/steel-long-products-market

Types Covered:

• Tubes

• Sections

• Rebars

• Wire Rods

• Stainless Steel

• Alloy Steel

• Tool Steel

Applications Covered:

• Automotive & Aerospace

• Railway & Highway

• Construction

• Energy

• Mechanical Engineering

• Transport

• Power

• Metal Goods

• Domestic Applications

Performances Covered:

• Channel Steel

• Angle Steel

• Screw Thread Steel

Appearances Covered:

• Steel Rail

• Steel Bar

• Steel Wire

• Steel Rod

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/