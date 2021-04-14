The most up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinations is available here.

A company representative told an emergency meeting of federal vaccine advisors Wednesday that several patients who developed blood clots after receiving a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine were initially given the wrong medication.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine issues, heard reports of six confirmed cases of rare blood clots among the approximately seven million people who received the vaccine in the United States, as well as a seventh reported case.

Dr. Aran Maree, chief medical officer for pharmaceuticals at J&J’s Janssen vaccine arm, said at the meeting that at least four of the six patients were treated with heparin when they first developed symptoms.

He went through the specifics of the incidents, which include a 45-year-old woman who died, a 38-year-old woman who has not recovered, an 18-year-old woman who has not recovered, a 48-year-old woman who has not recovered, a 26-year-old woman who has recovered, and a 28-year-old woman whose status is unknown. They also involve a potential seventh occurrence, involving a 59-year-old woman who has not yet recovered and whose blood clots do not match the others’.

Heparin is not recommended as a treatment for this form of unusual blood clot, which is followed by a reduced level of platelets, a type of blood clotting cell. Heparin is a blood thinner that can cause hemorrhaging if given to people who have low platelet counts.

An infectious disease expert said Wednesday that a recommended pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine because of the risk of blood clots could be beneficial in enhancing long-term vaccine confidence.

Dr. Céline Gounder, assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the New York University School of Medicine, told the Joint Economic Committee of the United States Congress, “I think it’s very important to understand that the FDA has not removed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the market, that the Emergency Use Authorization still stands.” “This is just a break, a timeout for the scientists to take a step back and look over the results,” says the scientist.

One of the main drivers of vaccine apprehension, according to Gounder, is a lack of confidence in the processes that administer vaccines, and that this delay demonstrates that health-care and government systems are functioning properly.

“It is critical that the CDC and FDA act in a straightforward, truthful, and open manner, demonstrating that they are doing their due diligence, because that is really what will determine, in the long run, whether people feel safe getting vaccinated.”

According to a top official for Johnson & Johnson, at least one vaccine trial volunteer developed rare blood clots after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Blood clots were seen in two patients in Phase 3 vaccine trials – one who received the vaccine and the other who received a placebo injection, according to Dr. Aran Maree, chief medical officer for J&J’s vaccine arm Janssen.

Maree also told an emergency meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about a seventh potential occurrence.

In September, during the Phase 3 trial of the single-dose vaccine, a 25-year-old white man suffered from cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which he recovered from, and a 59-year-old woman suffered from a series of blood clots known as deep vein thromboses, or DVTs.

Maree said that the company is searching for more potential cases.

“Another ongoing study, a massive open label study, is being conducted in South African health care practitioners.” “There are currently 272,438 participants enrolled,” Maree said, adding that there have been no reports of CVST. A pulmonary embolism has occurred in one of our patients.”

A pulmonary embolism is a type of blood clot that forms in the lungs.

A top company official said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson is investigating all records of adverse effects associated with its coronavirus vaccine to see whether there are any more cases of unusual blood clots that have gone unnoticed.

For an emergency meeting of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisors, Dr. Aran Maree, chief medical officer for pharmaceuticals at J&J’s Janssen vaccine arm, defined the known cases of blood clots.

“I’d like to emphasize that, based on current evidence, Janssen believes our vaccine’s overall benefit-risk profile is positive across the population for which it is approved,” Maree said.

“We strongly endorse raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of this very rare occurrence, as well as guidelines for proper diagnosis, treatment, and reporting by healthcare professionals,” Maree added.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is evaluating cases of blood clots to see whether the Janssen vaccine’s use guidelines can be changed.

