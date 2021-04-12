Thermoplastic Micro Molding – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market is expected to reach $1,920.16 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market include Isometric Micro Molding Inc, SMC CORPORATION, American Precision Products, Stamm AG, Accumold, Veejay Plastic Injection Molding Company, Rolla AG, Micro Molding Solutions Inc, MTD Micro Molding, Kamek Precision Tools, Preci Mold Inc, Stack Plastics, Makuta Technics Inc, Sovrin Plastics, and DONGGUAN SINCERE TECH CO LTD.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the rising automotive demand, growing disposable income, and increasing applications for micromechanical parts. However, low technological awareness among consumers is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Thermoplastic micro molding is a highly focused manufacturing process that is used to produce particularly small, high-precision thermoplastic parts and components. The process starts in a tooling department where a mold is created that has a cavity in the shape of the part desired.

By end-user, the medical & healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rise in minimally invasive surgery.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the constantly increasing demand from medical, automotive, and telecom industries.

Materials Covered:

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyoxymethylene

• Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

• Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

• Polyethylene

• Polyamide

• Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

• Acrylic Plastics

• Polystyrene

• Polycarbonate

• Polypropylene

End Users Covered:

• Automotive Industry

• Medical & Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Chemical

• Electronics

• Packaging

• Micro Drive System & Control

• Telecom Fiber Optics

• Communication

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

