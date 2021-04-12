Structural Insulated Panels – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Structural Insulated Panels Market is expected to reach $838.06 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Structural Insulated Panels Market include ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel Europe Limited, Nucor Building Systems, DANA Group of Companies, Alubel SpA, Premier Building Systems, Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd, Kingspan Group, PFB Corporation, Isopan (Manni Group SpA), BALEX-METAL, Italpannelli SRL, Marcegaglia SpA, Metecno, NCI Building Systems, Rautaruukki Corporation, Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd, and Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing focus on energy efficiency, growing construction industry, and rising demand for cost-effective residential housing solutions. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A structural insulated panel is a form of sandwich which is majorly used in the construction industry. These panels are sandwiched between two stiff sheathing materials. Structural insulated panels ease and speed up the installation process without compromising the quality of construction.

By application, the walls and floors segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rising need for renovation of residential buildings on account of improving living standards and high spending capacity.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the commercial availability of the products along with easy installation guidelines provided by the manufacturers.

Properties Covered:

• Water-Resistant

• Temperature Resistant

• Fire Retardant

Products Covered:

• Stone Wool Panel

• Flexible Insulation

• Glass Wool Panel

• Polystyrene

• Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) Panel

• Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panel

• Phenolics

• Compressed Straw-Core Insulated Panels

Skin Types Covered:

• Oriented Strand Board (OSB) One Side

• Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Two Side

Applications Covered:

• Roofs

• Walls and Floors

• Cold Storage

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Institutional

• Non-Building

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

