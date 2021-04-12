Zirconia – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Zirconia Market is expected to reach $807.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Zirconia Market include Zircomet, Saint-Gobain ZirPro, H.C. Starck GmbH, Tronox Limited, American Elements, E. I DuPont de Nemours and Company, Alkane Resources, Astron Advanced Materials, Allegheny Technologies, Australian Zircon NL, EZirconiaaro Resources Ltd, Bemax Resources Limited, Iluka Resources Limited, Namakwa Sands Ltd., Richards Bay Minerals and Wah Chang, and Neo Material Technologies Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing production of nanoparticles and application of zirconia in a wide range of end-use industries. However, the high cost of zirconia products is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Zirconia is a white crystalline oxide of zirconium which is also known as zirconium dioxide. It is synthesized in various colours for use as a gemstone or a diamond stimulant. It is a precursor to the electroceramic lead zirconate titanate, which is a high-K dielectric, found in myriad components.

By end-user, the dental segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as zirconia is extensively used in dental surgeries because of its high compatibility with the connective tissues of the human body.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising demand for zirconia from various industries in the region.

Types Covered:

• Precipitation Method

• Hydrothermal Method

Forms Covered:

• Powder

• Crystal

Product Types Covered:

• Ultrafine Zirconium Oxide

• Industrial Zirconium Oxide

Applications Covered:

• Zircon Chemicals

• Wear-resistant Products

• Special Tool

• Refractories

• Mechanical Components

• Foundry Sand

• Biomaterials

• Automotive Exhaust Treatment

End Users Covered:

• Paints

• Jewellery

• Industrial Catalysts

• Fuel Cells

• Electronics

• Dental

• Ceramics

• Aviation Engines

• Automobiles

• Antifriction Materials

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

