Bicycle Frames – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Bicycle Frames Market is expected to reach $35.66 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bicycle Frames Market include Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd, ADK Technology Limited, Cicli Pinarello SRL, Felt Racing, Dengfu Sports Equipment Co. Ltd, Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd, Ideal Bike Corporation, Quest Composite Technology Corporation, Pinion GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc, SCOTT Sports SA, Velocite Tech Co Ltd, and TOPKEY CORPORATION.

Rising environmental concerns, rising traffic congestion and shortage of parking space, especially in metropolitan cities are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, cost associated with customization is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/bicycle-frames-market/request-sample

A bicycle frame forms the basic structure of a bicycle. It has the functionality to provide safety and design to the bicycle. Traditional usage of steel as a material for bicycle frames has continued over centuries. Although there have been such oddities as bamboo and plastic frames over the years, current bicycle frames are made of one or more of these four materials: steel, aluminum, titanium and, carbon fiber.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the factors including smooth shopping experience and ease of payment. Moreover, these distribution channels are gaining significant popularity among the working population ascribed to the accessibility the online stores offer over the offline channels. Key players also sell products through their own online portals to directly connect with the consumers, which enables them to understand their requirements and feedback.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/bicycle-frames-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of sporting activities such as mountain biking, road cycle touring, etc. The region is expected to maintain its dominance. The predicted rise in demand for bicycles for commutation and the presence of large bicycle fleet is further expected to drive the regional product demand in the forthcoming years.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/bicycle-frames-market

Materials Covered:

• Alloy

• Aluminum

• Carbon Fiber

• Composite

• Magnesium

• Scandium

• Steel

• Titanium

Types Covered:

• Bicycle Motocross (BMX) Bike

• Children’s Bike

• Cyclocross & Gravel Bike

• Folding Bikes

• Hybrid Bicycle

• Mountain Bike

• Road Bike

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Offline

• Online

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/