Conveying Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Conveying Equipment Market is expected to reach $72.85 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Conveying Equipment Market include Beumer Group GmbH & Co., KG, Continental, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Emerson, Fenner Group Holdings Ltd, Fives Group, Flexlink, Intelligrated, Inc, Jungheinrich AG, Kardex Group, Kion Group AG, KUKA AG, Murata Machinery, Ltd, Phoenix Conveyor Belt System, Siemens AG, and TGW Logistics Group GmbH.

While the factors like the strong outlook on global automotive production and a shift in mass production and assembly line method are propelling the market growth. However, declining capital investment is hampering the growth of the market.

Conveying equipment is mechanical handling equipment used to transport bulky material from one place to another. The conveying system provides quick and efficient transportation for a wide variety of goods, which is making conveying equipment popular in the various materials handling and packaging industries.

Based on the product, the bulk handling segment is likely to have a lucrative growth due to it is extensively used for loading-unloading and similar activities. Growing industrialization is expected to have a positive impact on this segment. The range of bulk handling equipment includes conveyor belts for coal, coal handling systems, conveyor belt system, coal handling equipment, ash handling system, alternate fuel handling, ash handling equipment, rotary airlock, rotary air valve, rotary feeder, truck loaders, and belt conveyors.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a rising number of industries and requirements for fast as well as efficient material handling system products.

Products Covered:

• Bulk Handling

• Parts & Attachments

• Unit Handling

Types Covered:

• Belt

• Chain Conveyors

• Overhead

• Pallet

• Roller

Applications Covered:

• Nondurable Goods Manufacturing

• Durable Goods Manufacturing

End Users Covered:

• Airport

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Food & Beverage

• Retail/General Merchandise

• Mining & Construction

• Warehouse & Distribution

• Transportation

• Engineering Machinery

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

