Agricultural Pheromones – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market is expected to reach $9.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agricultural Pheromones Market include Bedoukian Research, Biobest, BIOCONT LABORATORY, Exosect, ISAGRO, ISCA Technologies, Laboratorio Agrochem, SL, Pacific Biocontrol Corporation, Pherobank, Russell IPM, Suterra (US), Syngenta, Troy Biosciences, Suterra, and Troy Biosciences.

Increase in government initiatives to promote the use of semiochemicals for pest control and increasing implementation of integrated pest management practices for sustainable agriculture are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, higher production cost and continuous R&D Requirement are hampering the market growth.

Agricultural pheromones are the types of chemical signals that are used to trap, monitor, or disrupt insects that are damaging for agricultural fields. Technological advancement and innovation in agricultural techniques have allowed market players and farmers to use pheromones as an integrated pest management method.

Based on the crop type, the orchard crop segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its high market value and valuable results observed in the control of insect pests with the use of pheromones. Insect pheromone products have seen important business usage in orchard crops such as apple, grape, pome, and stone fruit.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the raise in occurrence of international and domestic players in the region and increase in implementation of pheromone traps by several fruit and field crop growers.

Crop Types Covered:

• Field Crops

• Fruits and Nuts

• Vegetables

• Orchard Crops

• Flower

• Tea Plants

• Other Crop Types

Types Covered:

• Sex Pheromones

• Aggregation Pheromones

• Repellent Pheromones

• Other Types

Product Types Covered:

• Accessories

• Pest Control Device

• Pest Control

Natures Covered:

• Organic

• Inorganic

Functions Covered:

• Detection & Monitoring

• Control and Treatment

Species Covered:

• Armyworm

• Butterflies

• Moths

• Beetles & Bugs

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Indirect

• Direct

Mode of Applications Covered:

• Dispensers

• Sprayers

• Traps

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

