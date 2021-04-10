Gas Insulated Transformer – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Gas Insulated Transformer Market is expected to reach $5.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Gas Insulated Transformer Market include ABB, GE, Arteche, Fuji Electric, Nissan Electric, Chint Group, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, Takaoka Toko Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Power Electric Co., Ltd., Kharkovenergopribor Ltd., Meidensha, Hyosung Corporation, and Pascal Group of Companies.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising electrical network expenditure, increase in initiatives to improve electrification rate, growth in adoption of technologically advanced products, and increasing investments in the T&D sector. However, environmental regulations regarding the use of Sf6 and high cost of equipment are likely to hamper the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/gas-insulated-transformer-market/request-sample

A gas insulated transformer is a non-explosive, non-flammable, and oil-free transformer. Gas insulated transformers operate on SF6 gas as a medium for cooling and insulation. When compared to oil transformers, these transformers are preferred for installations close to water sources. Various properties of the gas insulated transformers, such as no oil leakage risk, compact size, low spatial conditions, etc., are contributing to the increased popularity of the product.

By product type, the instrument transformers segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to the refurbishment of aging power infrastructure and huge investments in smart grids and energy systems. Instrument transformers are electrical machines that use the electromagnetic properties of alternating currents and ferromagnetic materials to produce voltage and current at different levels from those received as input. They are mainly used for measuring, protecting, and controlling circuits in substations and switchyards.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/gas-insulated-transformer-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in investments in smart grid technologies and smart cities, along with the increase in the number of data centers, with a surge in IT hubs and commercial institutions. The countries such as China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia are increasing their power generation capacities to meet the elevating power demand.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/gas-insulated-transformer-market

Product Types Covered:

• Instrument Transformers

• Distribution Transformers

• Power Transformers

• Evaporative Cooling Gas Insulated Transformer

• SF6 Gas Insulated Transformer

Voltage Covered:

• High Voltage (72.5 kV to 220 kV)

• Medium Voltage (Up to 72.5 kV)

• Extra High Voltage (Above 220 kV)

Installations Covered:

• Outdoor

• Indoor

Transformer Types Covered:

• Three-phase

• Poly-phase

• One/Two-phase

Cooling Types Covered:

• Gas Directed Air Forced Cooling

• Gas Directed Water Forced Cooling

• Gas Directed Air Natural Cooling

Types Covered:

• Full-insulated Transformers

• Semi-insulated Transformers

End Users Covered:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Utility

• Non-utility

• Power Plant Use

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/