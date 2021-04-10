Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market is expected to reach $682.10 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market include FBGS Technologies GmbH, QPS Photronics, Optical Fiber Solutions, Com&Sens bvba, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, iXBlue Photonics, Femto Sensing International, Cybel LLC, Technicia Optical Components LLC, and TeraXion Inc.

The adoption of the FBG technology across various industries for various applications and increasing demand for the development of new electronic products are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the thermal sensitive and difficult to demodulate wavelength shift are hampering the market growth.

A fiber Bragg grating (FBG) is a kind of dispersed Bragg reflector constructed in a short segment of optical fiber that reflects particular wavelengths of light and transmits all others. This is achieved by creating a periodic variation in the refractive index of the fiber core, which generates a wavelength-specific dielectric mirror. A fiber Bragg grating can therefore be used as an inline optical filter to block certain wavelengths, or as a wavelength-specific reflector.

Based on the application, the telecommunication segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to telecommunication sector provides considerable opportunities for players operating in the current fiber Bragg grating amplifier market landscape due to ideal vibration sensing, which, in turn, ensures efficient operations across engineering systems.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. India has a large population and presence of a large number of consumers, wherein fiber Bragg grating amplifiers are used. India is expected to be the most rapidly growing economy in the Asia Pacific region over the next few years.

Wavelengths Covered:

• Below 1,500 nm

• 1,500 – 1,550 nm

• 1,550 – 1,600 nm

• Above 1,600 nm

Types Covered:

• Hybrid

• C-band Erbium-doped Fiber Amplifier

• L-band Raman Fiber Amplifier (RFA)

Applications Covered:

• Research

• Industrial

• Medical

• Telecommunication

• Automotive & Transportation

• Energy

• Civil & Geotechnical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

