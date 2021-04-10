Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market is expected to reach $57.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market include Alstom, Baldor Electric Company Inc (ABB Group), DRS Technologies Inc, Emerson Electric Corp, General Electric Company, Hansen Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc, Rolls Royce plc, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation and Zhejiang Zhongyuan Electric Co Ltd.

High efficiency of permanent magnet synchronous motor, use of low cost permanent magnets and increasing awareness of green vehicles are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high price and scarcity of rare earth magnets are restraining the market growth. Moreover, expansion in oil and gas industries and increasing dependence on rare earth magnets would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) are AC synchronous motors that receive field excitation by permanent magnets. These motors have sinusoidal back-EMF and are similar to brushless DC (BLDC) motors. PMSMs provide durability as well as electric stability and ensure reliable performance.

Based on voltage range, the 10V-20Vsegment is likely to have a huge demand as PMSM of this range provides high efficiency, requires low-operating temperature, and reduces the weight of motors. Thus, their suitability across the varied applications would continue to supplement their market growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rise in industrial activities, standardizations on the usage of energy-efficient motors, and advantages of PMSM over other electric motors.

Mounting Types Covered:

• Vertical

• Horizontal

Types Covered:

• Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

• Surface Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Power Ratings Covered:

• 0-20KW

• 20-200KW

• 200KW – 375 kW

• 375 – 450 kW

• 450 – 600 kW

• 600 kW

Voltage Ranges Covered:

• Above 60V

• 41V-60V

• 31V-40V

• 21V-30V

• 10V-20V

• 9V and below

Controls Covered:

• Sinusoidal

• Trapezoidal

Applications Covered:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Compressor Industries

• Consumer Electronics

• Elevator

• Industrial & Manufacturing

• Automation

• Lab Equipment

• Machinery

• Marine

• Medical & Healthcare

• Metals & Mining

• Military/Aerospace

• Oil & Gas

• Paper & Pulp

• Power

• Pumps & Ventilation Systems

• Residential & Commercial

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

