Optical Position Sensors – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Optical Position Sensors Market is expected to reach $3.89 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Optical Position Sensors Market include Micro-Epsilon, Balluff GmbH, First Sensors AG, Melexis N.V., Opto Diode Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Sharp Corporation, Siemens AG, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Growth in adoption of wearable medical devices and need for high-performance sensors are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, low accuracy and less customization of sensor are hampering the market growth.

Optical position sensor identifies the position of the targeted object. These sensors are extensively utilized in semiconductor modules and chips, for example, automobiles, medical devices, consumer electronics, aircrafts, and others.

Based on the application, the consumer electronics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the low price of optical position sensors has led to their better use in household appliances. Owing to the altering lifestyles of consumers, the need for smart devices is increasing. This in turn is giving rise to the command for optical position sensors as they form an important component of smart electronic devices.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing technological innovations in the semiconductor industry. North America is anticipated to appear as the second largest region in the consumption optical position sensors market.

Types Covered:

• Multiaxial Optical Position Sensor

• One-dimensional Optical Position Sensor

• Two-dimensional Optical Position Sensor

• Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM)

• Laser Cutting Machines

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Applications Covered:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Packaging

• Manufacturing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

