Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market is expected to reach $6.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market include APV Safety Products, Autoliv Inc., Beam’s Seat Belts, Belt-tech, Far Europe Inc., BERGER GROUP, GWR Co., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Goradia Industries, Joyson Safety Systems, Kingfisher Automotive, Seat Belt Solutions LLC, TOKAIRIKA CO, LTD, ZF Friedrichshafen AG., Toyoda Gosei Co.Ltd., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

The increasing demand for light commercial vehicles due to the rise in capital investments in small and medium enterprises is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the stringent regulations pertaining to the vehicle safety in regions are hampering the market growth.

Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter is designed to allow the seat belt force applied the chest to rise only to a point where serious injury is unlikely. Load limiters technology helps in protecting travellers from seatbelt imposed injury. The load limiter releases the webbing slowly so as to apply low force on the travellers’ chest. Currently, two types of load limiter present in the market such as digressive load limiters and progressive load limiters.

Based on the vehicle, the passenger vehicle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it provides for more than two-third of total demand, which is a reflection if stringent government regulations and growing awareness among consumers for on road safety measures. Furthermore, manufacturers are expected to focus on producing low cost safety systems and emphasize on rear passenger seat belts.

By geography, Asia pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising production of vehicles in the region. Furthermore, higher foreign investments in the region supplemented with a rise in the number of manufacturing sites in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea are likely to augment the automotive seat belt load limiter market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Seats Covered:

• Rear

• Front

Technologies Covered:

• Adaptive/ Switchable

• Progressive Load Limiters

• Digressive Load Limiters

Vehicles Covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

