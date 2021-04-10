Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market include Allied Mobility, AMS Vans, Autech Japan, Inc., Brotherwood Automobility Limited, Freedom Motors USA, GM Coachwork Ltd., Growings Mobility Group Limited, Kirchoff Mobility, LLC, Rollx Vans, Savaria, Sirius Automotive Ltd., Tripod Mobility, Universal Motions, and Vantage Mobility International, Braun Corp. of Winamac, Ind.

An increase in the need for mobility for disabled persons coupled with the rising need for quality and safe healthcare transportation services are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of conversion of vehicles is hampering the market growth.

Wheelchair accessible vehicles are vehicles that permit easy access for wheelchairs to board a vehicle. The wheelchair along with its carrier can simply board a vehicle either with a help of a ramp or a wheelchair carrying lift. This system allows the person to drive the vehicle or commute as a passenger without excess exertion to get on to the vehicle from the wheelchair. The vehicle converter manufacturing companies have been engaged in developing strong, safe, and efficient wheelchair accessible solutions.

Based on the point of entry, the rear entry segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it is a feasible option for passengers who are occupants and not drivers. Rear entry wheelchair accessible vehicles are extremely favoured, as they are more cost-effective as match up to wheelchair lifts. The rear entry also permits usage of the ramp with a less steep slope.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a rise in the number of differently-abled individuals among the population of the region. Apart from this, the launching of low-cost movement devices, as well as the growing necessity of user-friendly wheelchair accessible vehicles for persons with physical disabilities, will prompt the expansion of the market in North America.

Mode of Entries Covered:

• Lift

• Automatic Ramp

• Manual Ramp

• Transfer Seat

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Medium size

• Small size

• Full size

• SUVs

• Vans

• Bus

• Trucks

• General Vehicle

Point of Entries Covered:

• Rear Entry

• Side Entry

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Applications Covered:

• Household

• Commercial

End Users Covered:

• The Elderly

• Disabled People

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

