Train Battery – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Train Battery Market is expected to reach $243.49 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Train Battery Market include AEG Power Solutions, Akasol AG, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, China Shoto, Coslight India, DMS Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Enersys, Exide Industries Ltd, First National Battery, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co KG, Hunan Fengri Power & Electric Co Ltd, LeClanche, National Railway Supply, Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH, Saft, SEC Battery, Shield Batteries Limited, Systems Sunlight and The Furukawa Battery Co Ltd.

Expansion of railway networks and emission regulations to increase the demand for energy-efficient transportation systems are propelling the market growth. However, high capital investment and operating cost of high-speed rail network is hampering the market growth. Moreover, aggressive plans for train electrification coupled with increasing privatization may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/train-battery-market/request-sample

Train battery is used to supply power to the coaches when the train is at steady position or is moving slowly. This includes a DC power, which is supplied to the coaches. Previously, power to trains was supplied through diesel engines but they were not considered economical due to their high maintenance cost.

Based on the application, the auxiliary battery (HVAC, doors, infotainment) segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as auxiliary battery systems provide backup to all essential train systems such as emergency lighting and ventilation systems to provide safety to the train in the absence of output failure, and train separation incidents.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/train-battery-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growth in key countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The region is the leading producer of rolling stock across the globe and is expected to retain this position during the forecast period as it has the largest rail network, rapid urban developments, and government initiatives towards the development of energy-efficient transportation.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/train-battery-market

Types Covered:

• Continuous Emission Monitoring System

• Predictive Emission Monitoring System

Battery Types Covered:

• Lead Acid Battery

• Lithium Ion Battery

• Nickel Cadmium Battery

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Service

• Software

Advance Trains Covered:

• Autonomous Trains

• Fully Battery Operated Trains

• Hybrid Locomotives

Rolling Stocks Covered:

• Bullet Trains

• Diesel Locomotives

• Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs)

• Electric Locomotives

• Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)

• Freight Wagon

• High-Speed Trains

• Light Trains/Trams/Monorails

• Metros

• Passenger Coaches

Technologies Covered:

• Conventional Lead Acid Battery

• Fiber/PNE Ni-Cd Battery

• Gel Tubular Lead Acid Battery

• Lithium Ion Battery

• Pocket Plate Ni-Cd Battery

• Sinter/PNE Ni-Cd Battery

• Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery (VRLA)

Applications Covered:

• Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors, Infotainment)

• Engine Starting

• Railway Signaling and Telecommunications

• Starter Battery

• Train Air Conditioning

• Train Lighting

End Users Covered:

• Chemicals Fertilizers

• Food Beverages

• Healthcare

• Iron and Steel

• Mining

• Oil and Gas

• Pharmaceuticals

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distributer

• Direct Sales

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/