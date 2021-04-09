Metallic Stearates Market-Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Metallic Stearates Market is expected to reach $6.15 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Metallic Stearates Market include Akrochem Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH, Dover Chemical Corporation, FACI SPA, IRRH SPECIALTY CHEMICALS, James M. Brown Ltd, Lumega Industries, Marathwada Chemicals, Nimbasia, Peter Greven Gmbh, PMC Biogenix Inc, PROMAX Industries ApS , Sinwon Chemical Co Ltd, Sun Ace Kakoh, Valtris Specialty Chemicals company.

Customized grades due to variable valencies, increasing metallic stearate usage in cosmetics and personal care products and increasing metallic stearate usage as an additive in the rubber and food industry are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the unstructured market in the case of bulk grades limiting the overall growth of the market.

Metallic stearates are used in the rubber industry for a long time. The main functions of metallic stearates are their capability to intercept rubber from sticking to the mould as well as to itself. The compounder has found various ways to take benefits of the physical and chemical properties of metal stearates. Metallic stearates are also defined as metal salt of stearic acid, an 18-carbon chain fatty acid which that is generally developed by reacting stearic acid and metal salts, such as metal hydroxides and oxides. Metallic stearates are used by many industries like food & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, construction industry, polymer, rubber and paint & coatings. Metallic stearates are obtained from animal or plant-based fatty acid. They don’t possess absolute chemical compounds but hold a complex blend of integrated fatty acids or hydroxides.

Based on applications, the pharmaceuticals & cosmetics segment is expected to hold a significant share in the metallic stearates market. Among all types of metallic stearates used, calcium and magnesium stearates have an increasing number of applications in this industry. The key manufacturers focus on specialized grades of these materials that are suitable to meet the requirements of this industry. The use of zinc streates has increased concerns that have affected their growth to a large extent, and during the forecast period, these are expected to lose their market share to calcium and magnesium.

By geography, Asia Pacific region holds a largest market share in the metallic stearates market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for metallic stearates from countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea, among others. Improving economies of scale, and increasing polymer & rubber processing activities in the region are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific metallic stearates market.

Products Covered:

• Aluminum Stearate

• Calcium Stearate

• Magnesium Stearate

• Zinc Stearate

Forms Covered:

• Pellet/Granular

• Aqueous Stearate Dispersions

• Coarse Powder

• Fine power

• Flakes

• Pastilles & Prills

• Powder

Substrates Covered:

• Fiber

• Glass

• Polycarbonates

Adhesives Covered:

• Acrylic

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Silicone

Applications Covered:

• Building & construction

• Ceramics

• Food

• Lubricants & Detergents

• Paints & Coatings

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

• Polymers & Plastics

• Rubber

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

