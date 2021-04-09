Sensitive Data Discovery – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market is expected to reach $17.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sensitive Data Discovery Market include Thales Group, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Proofpoint, Google, Micro Focus, SolarWinds, PKWARE, Thales, Spirion, Egnyte, Netwrix, Varonis, Digital Guardian, Solix, and Immuta.

The growing need to discover sensitive structured and unstructured data, increasing investments in data privacy with evolving regulations, and rise in remote workers and real-time data access are propelling the market growth. However, lack of a skilled professional workforce, difficulties in justifying the return on investment (ROI) from sensitive data discovery solutions are restraining the market growth.

Sensitive data discovery is the process of identifying and locating sensitive data to protect or securely remove pieces compromising information. It is considered as an important step for security teams to be compliant, make sure about the privacy of customers & employees of the companies, and avoid breaches and risk of data leakage. Data discovery is a continuous effort for security experts to actively maintain and create a robust & safe infrastructure because there is a vast amount of data being generated on daily basis.

Based on the deployment mode, the cloud segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the availability of easy deployment options and minimal requirements of capital and time that are supporting the present lockdown situation of COVID-19 as social distancing and lack of workforce hit the industry.

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period as many sensitive data discovery solution providers are adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their positions in the market. The US government has provided support by promoting an ideal environment for research and innovation, leading to advancements in various fields of science and technology.

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

Applications Covered:

• Asset Management

• Compliance Management

• Security and Risk Management

• Other Applications

Deployment Modes Covered:

• On-premises

• Cloud

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecommunications and Information Technology (IT)

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Retail

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Travel and Hospitality

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

