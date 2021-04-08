Retort Packaging- Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Retort Packaging Market is expected to reach $5.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Retort Packaging include Amcor PLC, Berry Global Inc, Clifton Packaging Group Limited, Clondalkin Industries BV, Constantia Flexibles, Coveris Holdings SA, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group, Proampac, Sealed Air Corp, Sonoco Product Company, Tetra Pak International S.A, Tredegar Corporation, Winpak Ltd.

Rapid growth in the food and beverage sector and increasing consumer preference toward on-the-go food & beverages are the factors driving the market growth. However, increasing concerns for health and hygienic food is restraining factor for the retort packaging market.

Retort packaging is a type of food packaging that is finished using retort pouches. Retort pouches and cans are used to pack ready-to-eat and other perishable food items, which are restricted to extreme heat, rendering the product commercially sterile. Such pouches have a shelf life of up to few months with no preservatives and zero refrigeration. They are four-layered pouches that are manufactured with retort films, namely, aluminum foil, polyester, polypropylene, and nylon. The processing method uses heat and pressure to sterilize food.

By type, pouches segment held significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand from food and beverage industry for the packing of their products. Properties of retort pouches such as lightweight, less spacing consuming more shelf life makes it a suitable alternative to tin cans.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant growth in the global Retort Packaging market during the forecast period due to the strong demand from countries such as China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. The region has more half of the world’s population. Consumers in the region are looking for ready meal products that can be consumed without much work.

Types Covered:

• Pouches

• Plastic Trays

• Cartons

• Other Types

Forms Covered:

• Flexible

• Rigid

• Semi-Rigid

Materials Covered:

• Aluminum Foil

• Metal

• Nylon (Bi-Oriented Polyamide)

• Paper & Paperboard

• Plastic

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polyolefin

• Other Materials

End Users Covered:

• Food

• Beverages

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

