Automotive Ambient Lighting – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is expected to reach $7.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Ambient Lighting Market include Draxlmaier Group, Federal-Mogul LLC, General Electric, Grupo Antolin, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. , Valeo S.A. and Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH.

Increasing demand for comfort and luxury in passenger car vehicles, consumer inclination toward comfort & safety features and easy availability of aftermarket solutions are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of original equipment (OE) integration is restraining the market growth.

Automotive Ambient lighting is a broad category that includes a wide range of luminary types. Ambient lighting products are often considered utilitarian, but they nonetheless serve a crucial role in both commercial and residential spaces.

Based on application, the centre console segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to wide usage of centre consoles in luxury and premium vehicles.

By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and increasing penetration of luxury cars in the region.

Fuel Types Covered:

• Electric Vehicles

• Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (ICE)

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars Covered:

• C Segment

• D Segment

• E Segment

• F Segment

Technologies Covered:

• Halogen

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• Xenon

Applications Covered:

• Center Console

• Dashboards

• Doors

• Footwell

• Glove Box Lighting

• Head-Up Display

• Reading Lights

Product Types Covered:

• Ambient Lighting

• LED Ambient Lighting Control Module (ALCM)

• Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) and Laser

Sales Channels Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

