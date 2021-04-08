Benzenoid- Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Benzenoid Market is expected to reach $1,107.13 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Benzenoid Market include Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Tennants Fine Chemicals Ltd., Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Givaudan, Sensient Technologies, Lanxess, Kadillac Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Jayshree Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., Takasago International Corporation, Firmenich, Sigma-Aldrich, BASF SE, Axxence Aromatic GmbH and Solvay S.A.

High demand for sanitization products due to covid-19 pandemic, increase in consumption of personal care products and shift in flavor & fragrance trends and preferences among population are driving the market growth. However, potential health risks of synthetic chemicals affecting the production output and high R&D costs are hampering the growth of the market.

Benzenoids belong to a special class of aromatic organic compound which contain one or more benzene ring such as naphthalene, anthracene, phenanthrene, pyridine, and others. Benzenoids have become a crucial element for aromatic products in almost no time. They are found in leaves & flowers, oil, and wood & bark. They are widely utilized in numerous applications such as cosmetics & personal care, soap & detergent, household products, food & beverage, and others, owing to its aroma and scent.

Based on the application, the soap & detergent segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period because during the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the significance of soaps and detergents for hygiene purposes grew tremendously giving a boost to the sales of the industry.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period as China ranks first in terms of imports and exports of organic chemicals globally and also countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia are doing exceedingly well in the cosmetics, beauty and personal care products market.

Types Covered:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Product Types Covered:

• Benzyl Acetate

• Benzyl Salicylate

• Vanillin/Eugenol

• Benzyl Alcohol

• Benzyl Chloride

• Cinnamyl and its Derivatives

• Benzyl Benzoate

• Benzaldehyde

Applications Covered:

• Soap & Detergents

• Household Products/Fine Fragrances

• Food & Beverage

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Mosquito Repellents

• Dyes

• Candles

• Agricultural Chemicals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

