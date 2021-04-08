Particle Counters- Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Particle Counters Market is expected to reach $774.16 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Particle Counters Market include Setra Systems, TSI Incorporated, Spectris, PAMAS Partikelmess- und Analysesysteme GmbH, Rion Co. Ltd, Particles Plus, Inc., Markus Klotz GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Merck KGaA, Kanomax USA, Inc., HAL Technology, Fluke Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Climet InstrUMents Co and Beckman Coulter.

Growing focus on the quality of food products, rising pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries and supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control are propelling the market growth. However, high cost of particle counters and technical limitations of particle counters are hampering the growth of the market.

Particle Counters are devices that are used for detecting and counting the physical particle so as to monitor the level of contamination and helps to identify the airborne particles of a specific size that occur in the environment. They are extensively used in applications such as food industry, medical and pharmaceutical, electronics and others.

Based on the end user, the life sciences & medical device industry segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the development of various implantable & biodispersible devices and miniature devices that led to a greater need for safety and quality measures in medical device manufacturing.

By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in research development activities related to pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, increasing drug development activities and high adoption of technologically advanced solutions.

Types Covered:

• Dust Particle Counters

• Liquid Particle Counters

• Airborne Particle Counters

Particles Sizes Covered:

• 0.1 UM – 0.2 UM

• 0.2 UM – 0.3 UM

• 0.3 UM – 0.5 UM

• 0.5 UM – 5 UM

• More Than 5 UM

Flow Rate Capacities Covered:

• 25 LPM – 49 LPM

• 50 LPM – 100 LPM

• More Than 100 LPM

Applications Covered:

• Indoor Air Quality Monitoring (IAQM)

• Drinking Water Contamination Monitoring

• Cleanroom Monitoring

• Aerosol Monitoring and Research

• Chemical Contamination Monitoring

• Contamination Monitoring of Liquids

End Users Covered:

• Semiconductor Industry

• Research Laboratories

• Precision Machinery

• Oil and Gas

• Life Sciences & Medical Device Industry

• Automotive Industry

• Hospital and Healthcares

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Electronics

• Aerospace Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

