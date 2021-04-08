Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market is expected to reach $195.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 36.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market include Abbott Laboratories, Vitalconnect, Bio-Beat Technologies, Biotelemetry, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., GE Healthcare, Irhythm Technologies, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Vivalnk Inc, Preventice Solutions, Resideo Life Care Solutions, Siemens Healthineers Ag, Teladoc Health Inc., and Vivify Health, Inc.

Advancements in telecommunications and increasing investments in telehealth & remote patient monitoring are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, informal usage of social media practices is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/remote-patient-monitoring-rpm-market/request-sample

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a technology used to collect medical and health-related data from individuals at one location and electronically transmit it to a healthcare provider at another location. RPM is used to remotely monitor and analyze physiological parameters such as blood oxygen levels, vital signs, blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar, which improves the quality of care, quality of life, and allows early prediction of aggravations and exacerbations. This reduces the number of emergency department visits and the duration of hospitalization.

Based on the condition, the diabetes segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising awareness over the availability of different treatment procedures for diabetes, even in rural areas.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/remote-patient-monitoring-rpm-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to rising health concerns, increased healthcare investment, growing population, and flourishing medical tourism industry in countries like Japan and India.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/remote-patient-monitoring-rpm-market

Conditions Covered:

• Blood Pressure

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

• Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

• Diabetes

• Mental Health

Products Covered:

• Services & Software

• Devices

Applications Covered:

• Cancer Treatment

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Sleep Disorder and Weight Management

• Fitness Monitoring

• Infections

• Bronchitis

• Dehydration

• Virus

• Hypertension

• Neurological Disorders

• Respiratory Disorders

• Diabetes Treatment

End Users Covered:

• Providers

• Patients

• Payers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/