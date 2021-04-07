Power Plant Boiler – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Power Plant Boiler Market is expected to reach $36.12 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Power Plant Boiler include Amec Foster Wheeler, Andritz Group , Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, General Electric (GE), Harbin Boiler Engineering Co., Ltd, IHI Corporation, JFE Engineering Corporation, John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Rentech Boiler, Siemens AG, Thermax Ltd.

Increasing demand for electricity and rising consumption of clean fossil fuel are driving the market growth. However, high capital requirement to install power plant boilers is restraining the market growth.

Boilers are used in power plants in order to produce high pressured steam, so that the plant can generate electricity. The boiler takes in energy from some form of fuel such as coal, natural gas, or nuclear fuel to heat water into steam.

By type, pulverized coal towers segment held significant growth during the forecast period as the pulverized coal is blown into the boiler plant through a series of burner nozzles using combustion air. Most coal-fired power stations and many large industrial water-tube boilers use pulverized coal. The growth of this segment is driven by advancements in ultra-supercritical and supercritical technologies to upgrade conventional and aging power plant boilers to improve efficiency.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant growth in the global power plant boiler market during the forecast period as the country is investing heavily in setting up new power plants across all provinces to ensure a steady power supply for its industries to meet the growing power demand.

Types Covered:

• Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers

• Fire Tube Boilers

• Fluidized Bed Combustion (CFB)

• Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs)

• Multi-Tube Boilers

• Pulverized Coal Towers

• Waste Heat Recovery Boiler (WHRB)

• Water Tube Boilers

Capacity’s Covered:

• <400 MW

• 400–800 MW

• >=800 MW

Input Capacity’s Covered:

• < 10 MMBtu/Hr

• 10-50 MMBtu/Hr

• 50-100 MMBtu/Hr

• 100-250 MMBtu/Hr

• > 250 MMBtu/Hr

Technology’s Covered:

• High Pressure

• Medium Pressure

• Subcritical

• Sub-High Pressure

• Supercritical

• Ultra-High Pressure

• Ultra-Supercritical

Fuel Types Covered:

• Biomass

• Coal Based

• Gas Based (Natural Gas)

• Nuclear

• Oil Based (Petroleum)

• Renewables

• Waste Heat Power Plant

Firing Types Covered:

• Corner Fired

• Down-Shot Fired

• Tangential

• Wall Fired

Circulations Covered:

• Forced Circulation Boiler

• Natural Circulation Boiler

• Direct Current Boiler

Applications Covered:

• Chemical

• Electric Power

• Heating

• Power Generation

• Efficient Combustion

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

