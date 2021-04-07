Acoustics – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Acoustics Market is expected to reach $21,352.36 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Acoustics include 3M Inc, Acoustics First Corporation, Acoustimac LLC, Armacell Group, Autex Industries Limited, BASF Group, Du Pont Inc, Fletcher Insulation, Furukawa Electric Group, Johns Manville Corporation, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Paroc Group , Rockwool Group, Saint-Gobain.

Increasing awareness among the consumers regarding noise pollution and stringent government regulations for reducing the adverse effects of high noise levels are driving the market growth. However, high costs for the product is restraining the market growth.

Acoustics is a branch of physics that deals with the study of mechanical waves in gases, liquids, and solids including topics such as vibration, sound, ultrasound and infrasound. Acoustic materials can prevent noise to spread.

By end user, building & construction segment held significant growth during the forecast period due to the environment-friendly buildings offering efficient acoustic and thermal insulation required in residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant growth in the global Acoustics market during the forecast period due to the rapid pace of migration from rural to urban areas is leading to an increasing demand for commercial and residential buildings.

Types Covered:

• Acoustic Fabrics

• Acoustic Insulators

• Fabric Absorbers

• Fabric Ceilings

• Fabric Dampeners

• Fabric Diffusors

• Fabric Noise Barriers

• Fabric Soundproofing Materials

• Fabric Wall Materials

• Foamed Plastic

• Glass Wool

• Stone Wool

End Users Covered:

• Building & Construction

• Industrial/Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning & Original Equipment Manufacture (HVAC & OEM)

• Transport

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

