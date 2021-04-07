Healthcare Provider Network Management- Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market is expected to reach $9.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Growing focus on improving the quality of care through the effective use of payer reporting requirements and need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are driving the market growth. However, unforeseen costs associated with outsourcing services are the restraining factors for market.

Healthcare provider network management helps to finance organizations to manage a provider’s network with superior efficiency for optimum financial results, process claims with more accuracy, and improve provider satisfaction. A healthcare provider network includes hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers such as nurses, practitioners, therapists, and clinicians that are a part of the health insurance plan. Provider network management comprises contracting services, database management, and credentialing pricing maintenance and configuration, among others. The payer organization is able to expose insights with the help of provider network management which may have been ignored previously by conventional analytical tools. Healthcare provider network management helps to create consistency in care delivery, leveraging data obtained in daily operations by payer organizations to identify high-risk providers and ensure necessary health insurance coverage for patients. Healthcare provider network management can help payers simplify the design, management, and servicing of provider networks which offers flexibility to apply new network policies and cooperate with providers to successfully payment approaches, distribute new products, and care delivery models. Network management helps payers implement and effectively administer to pay for performance programs to reimburse providers based on the quality of care.

By component, provider network management services segment held significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing support from the government and non-government organizations. Effective use of all the services will lead to better results for the provider, which is levelling up the demand of the healthcare provider network management market.

By geography, North America is anticipated to have a significant growth in the healthcare provider network management market during the forecast period due to the quick adoption of the latest technologies and innovative operational systems for precise results. Besides, growing capital income in both developed and developing countries is ascribed to bolster the market demand in North America.

Components Covered:

• Provider Network Management Services

• Provider Network Management Platforms/Software

Delivery Modes Covered:

• Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

• On-Premise Delivery Mode

End Users Covered:

• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Medical Centers

• Private Payers

• Public Payers/Public Health Insurers

• Service Providers

• Speciality Centers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

